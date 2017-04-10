Aisha Buhari, Dolapo Osinbajo, Aregbesola storm Ile-Ife for Ooni women empowerment workshop

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11 will on Thursday play host to the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari and wife of the vice president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, as well as Osun state governor, Mr.Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola in Ile Ife, to attend the first Ooni Annual Women Empowerment Workshop.

Speaking at a media parley Monday, the project coordinator for the event, Olamide Awosunle, said the urgent need to empower women, as part of larger plans to pull the country out of the current economic quagmire, motivated the workshop.

Awosunle said the workshop tagged: “Empowering Women for Economic Self-Reliance” which will be divided into an intellectual discuss session and two weeks training session for 200 women, is a direct response to present day realities of poor financial state of women.

He added that concerned stakeholders should as a matter of urgency take investment in Nigeria women as sacrosanct, adding that it is a must for all to work towards clearing away obstacles that are standing in women’s way, for them to be able to utilize all of their potential for their immediate family economic stability and national economic growth.

“This we can do by empowering them and make them to be self-reliant. There is no tool for development more powerful and effective than the empowerment of women and youth.

Considering the economic situation of our country today, empowering women isn’t just the right thing to do, it is essential to drive sustainable business and economic growth.

“It is unfortunate that most women in Nigeria still face discrimination and disadvantage that prevent them their active participation in the economic development. As a nation that is in dare needs of economic rejuvenation, women liberation and active participation in economic activities is essential.

“Women can no longer have to depend on their husbands for livelihood; they need to be empowered to support their spouses for their families’ economic stability which in the long run brings about national economic growth. By supporting and empowering women, we will transform lives, families and communities”, Awosunle concluded.

Also expected at the event are Hajia Aisha Alhassan, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development; Mr Kunle Obayan, MD/CEO, National Directorate of Employment(NDE); Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senator Representing Osun East Senatorial District; Senator Iyiola Omisore, Former Chairman, Senate House Committee on Appropriation and Mr Waheed Olagunju, Acting MD/CEO, Bank of Industry amongst others.