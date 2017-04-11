Actor Desmond Elliot advice Nigerians on governance

Desmond Elliot, Nollywood actor has advice Nigerians to channel their passion and energy towards the election of credible leaders same way they did with the just conclude Big Brother Naija `See Gobee’ reality TV show.

Over 26 million votes were recorded from viewers for the final of show, which saw Efe Michael Ejemba emerged winner of the 25 million naira prize money and KIA Sorrento SUV.

Elliot, who is also a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, shared his thoughts on his Instagram page, desmondelliot.

He said that the nation “would be a much better place being governed by our people of choice” if they put the same energy used for the reality TV show.

The lawmaker who shared it on the posted a photo of the winner of the competition, Efe with the caption, “just a few lessons I believe we as a nation, a people can learn from

“We are all different in thoughts, actions and behaviour but unique in many ways .Just as they tolerated one another we also should learn to do same.

“If we put in half as much interest and energy that we did in #bigbrothernaija2017, into those we elect into public offices (including yours truly).

“ Naija would be a much better place being governed by our people of choice. Nigerians are not as illiterate as we portray ourselves to be, obvious the masses vote for EFE.

“ Many flew out of the country to witness his “coronation” and KNEW EXACTLY what they wanted and they GOT IT.

“It pays to always be yourself at all times, never let “them turn you to who (you’re) not. Bottom line if you cannot influence them, do not join them!!!

“Congratulations to Efe, may God grant you the wisdom to manage this… all of these so you come out tops in all your endeavors. Amen. I sign out.’’

Elliot who is a ‘ONE’ ambassador was present at the grand finale where he was a co – presenter of the award for best presentation on the ONE campaign.

The award went to Bisola Aiyeola who was the first runner up while Tokunbo ‘Tboss’ Idowu, the second runner up won the prize for being the best in the Payporte arena games.