Abuja browses away on first municipal Wi-Fi

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: An indigenous firm, Legend, has deployed a municipal Wi-Fi network in Abuja, making the Federal Capital Territory FCT one of over 100 cities across the world with such facility.

The hotspots, which the firm said would enhance citizen journalism and information access, are connected through a type of wired or wireless back-haul system using a cluster of Wireless Access Points (APs).

Legend’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gabriel Gab-Umoden, told Vanguard in Abuja that the city is now the fourth to get this network in Africa, adding that Municipal Wi-Fi networks pose many advantages to the citizens especially journalists and media houses.

According to him, wireless infrastructure can provide low-cost or free internet access to those in need, and could aid in making computers and internet access available to marginalized groups or disadvantaged families. “Public services such as CCTV security systems, access to emergency services and online city directories can ride on the back of a municipal Wi-Fi network, ensuring the security and safety of citizens.

“Wi-Fi hotspots are powered by fiber-optic cable connectivity, which means that these networks possess huge bandwidths that allow for heavy usage from multiple users without any compromise in speed. Users who like to download or stream, will find these Wi-Fi networks very conducive for such activities.

“With such a widespread network, citizens can now have ubiquitous access to a high quality, affordable network and can be more flexible in their subscription plans, not having to tie themselves down to bulky contracts or monthly service fees”, he said.