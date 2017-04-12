Aboloma urges poultry farmers to invest in egg powder

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged poultry farmers in the country to invest in egg powder production as a way out of the prevailing egg glut in the market. Director-General of SON, Osita Aboloma, gave the advise in Kaduna at a training organised by SON for Poultry Farmers Association, Kaduna Chapter and Poultry-allied stakeholders’ in Kaduna.

Aboloma who was represented at the event by Mr. Dalami Datti, SON State coordinator, Kaduna said the workshop was aimed at assisting stakeholders achieve best practices in the sector, including value addition, which also had a way of impacting on demand thereby enhancing growth. According to him, semi-processing egg into powder would help to reduce glut and price competition in the system, thereby enabling farmers have competitive price for their produce. He said it would also create more jobs and more industries, adding that the SON was ready to assist farmers in the regard.

On the training, Aboloma said the objective was to ensure that farmers adhered to the basic standards in poultry farming especially with particular reference to production, grading and storage. He added: “We want farmers to know that there are standard rules to adhere to and best practices that can help advance the sector. It is in the interest of both the farmers and consumers of the product”, he said.

The DG also charged farmers on the need to ensure the packaging and grading of eggs for sale are adhered to, adding, “Sorting makes possible eggs of the same size are packaged in the same place. This will bring order and help consumers have value for their money”. He stressed that the SON was more than ready to support farmers as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to improve standards, build their capacity and to sell, so that the job creation aspirations of the current administration would be achieved.

In his reaction, the Kaduna state chapter chairman of the PAN, Hon Ishaku Dogo, expressed happiness that SON was able to come up with the training, saying it had opened their eyes to pertinent standardisation issues concerning their sector.

He said they had come to realise that standards had a role to play in their success in poultry business. He implored the SON to replicate the training in other states of the federation, so that more farmers would be better informed.