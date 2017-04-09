A Tribute To A Journalist

By Denrele Animasaun

I had cause to go to Sagamu last Wednesday. It was to do a very unpleasant duty: to bid farewell to a colleague and a very pleasant man. Abimbola Awofeso, formerly City editor of the Nigerian Tribune passed on and was buried on Wednesday April 5th.

He was to be 71 on July 9th. The fidua was well attended and many beautiful things were said of the former journalist and parliamentarian of note. At the Janaza, Akinrogun Osoba was there.

One of my daughters, Olusola Odumosu asked me to rescue some of the things I had done on some memorable Nigerians and I am using this opportunity of the demise of Abimbola to do one of them.

CHEEKY BIMBOLA IS 60

I got a most pleasant piece of news on July 2nd from my most amiable younger brother and colleague, Abimbola Awofeso, journalist and politician. Bimbola was a dashing reporter (and still is) and still a debonair gentleman.

He told me, in the text message under reference, that he would be 60 today and asked me to pray for him. I have done so on the receipt of the text and I shall continue to do so.

For the purpose of those who may not know, Bimbola is the nephew of Jeremaih Obafemi Awolowo, the unforgettable Nigerian politician. He paid his dues as a mainstream journalist, rising to the position of City editor of the Nigerian Tribune. He would have fitted the bill in the national newspaper.

He must have inherited his progressive views and politics from his uncle as can be seen so far from his political alignments. Bimbola was a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly in the last dispensation.

When I got that message from Bimbola, my mind went back to a notice of him in his uncle’s book, my march through prison. Bimbola was only 18, but had been wizened and frustrated by the political persecution of his uncle.

Bimbola was in the house when his uncle’s Ibadan residence was to be searched the 21st time. When Lynn, the police patrol tool, being used by the federal government, had searched every corner and prized open every receptable, Chief Awolowo reported: ‘’the whole business became so ridiculous that my nephew, Abimbola Awofeso, went to fetch a pot of stew, and reminded Mr Lynn that he had omitted to examine the contents. Mr Lynn stared at him for a few seconds with obvious indignation and resentment, but did not say a word.” Cheeky Bimbola! Even now, with Bimbola, you know where he stands. Bimbola is like the vintage wine, he matures with age. I trust we can expect more contributions from him to our political well- being in the year ahead.

Here’s your brother wishing you many happy returns.