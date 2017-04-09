9-yr-old boy lured with N20, turned into sex machine in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

Wonder shall never end they say as 45-year-old man identified as one Sani Ibrahim and a cow head seller, lured a school boy, (name withheld) with Twenty Naira (N20) and sexually abused him sexually in Katsina State.

Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Usman Ali Abdullahi disclosed this to newsmen in the state.

CP Abdullahi said the incident happened under the Katsina State Central Police Station, CPS in Kofar Soro.

He said the suspect, Ibrahim has been arrested and investigation was going on after which he would be charged to court.

CP Abdullahi said the suspect was arrested following a tip off and the victim also opening up.

According to the Commissioner, “the boy leaves his house to go to school everyday. But information got to his dad that when the boy gets to school he goes out of the school.

“Then the father asked him where does he normally go to? The boy opened up to his dad that there is a man who stops him on his way to school. He takes him into an a place, he uses him through his anus. And he gives him N20.

“We have arrested the man. We were told the man sells cow head. Investigations are ongoing and very soon he will be taken to court,” the commissioner said.