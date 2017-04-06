6 ultimate ways to calm down when you are overwhelmed

Many at times, when demands, requests or workloads are over-the-roof, it is highly possible that you get overwhelmed. And when inundated, you will lose concentration, get angry and you are bound to make mistakes. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency notes that when mistakes are made you have to bear the consequences because no one cares if you were under pressure or not. Therefore, it is important to remain calm no matter the pressure. Read on to discover the ultimate ways to calm down when you are under pressure.

Get someone to help you

This may sound simplistic but it works. If you are overwhelmed and it is very clear for only you to handle the task, you should request for help. This will ensure that you don’t lose your sanity because people will always get on your nerves. So, never hesitate to get help.

Shed some activities

This is a hard decision to make because your organisation may be understaffed and the buck stops on your table to get the job done. After all, that is why you are being paid. That is true. But if you don’t want to burst into anger daily, you should shed some non-essential activities and focus on only the important ones.

Adopt the Deep breath therapy

There is a link between your state of mind and breathing. That is why whenever you are anxious or overwhelmed, you should take a slow deep breath in and release the air via your mouth. Do this severally and you will Inevitably calm down.

Take a walk

The truth is when you are under pressure or overwhelmed, you are not allowed to shout at customers or whoever is strumming your anger guitar. If they are pushing you to that point, you should take a walk around to the restroom or anywhere around the hotel for a few minutes.

Use positive assertions

This is regarded as self-motivation. This is when you encourage or motivate yourself by employing positive affirmations by saying to yourself words like this will pass, I can handle this situation and I will not let him get on my nerves.

Take a mental break

A mental break can assist in restoring your general mental and medulla well being because it is what is usually trigger. To prevent you from losing it, steal some time away from your job to get some mental relief and then return to whatever you are doing.