5 die in Kogi rainstorm

LOKOJA—Tragedy struck in Lokoja, Kogi State, weekend, when rainstorm killed five people, including a pregnant woman.

It was gathered that the victims were said to have been trapped when a big tree fell across the road at Hydro Junction, Lokoja, Saturday evening.

The storm is coming barely a week after rainstorm destroyed properties worth millions of naira and rendering several homeless at Okehi and Ogorimagongo.

An eyewitness account revealed that some of the deceased were inside a tricycle, popularly called Keke Napep, while others were passers-by scampering for safety when the storm began.

It was learned that attempts by residents to rescue them were unsuccessful; they were all confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

At press time, excavators from the state government had begun work to remove the tree, which was obstructing traffic.

Expressing sadness, the administrator of Lokoja councl, Sikiru Lawal, said the incident was shocking to the community, adding that such deaths had not been recorded in the history of the council.