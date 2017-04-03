3 days of excitement at Ama-Ikiye carnival

Ijaws in Delta, Bayelsa converge on Ofougbene riverside community

By Perez Brisibe

OFOUGBENE—IT was three days of happiness, as Ijaw natives from Delta and Bayelsa States joined by onlookers from within and outside the country, congregated at Ofougbene, a riverine community in Delta State to celebrate the annual Ama-Ikiye carnival showcasing unique acrobatic dances and traditional wrestling.

The festival is geared towards fostering unity among Ijaw people, particularly those from Burutu, Forcados, Yeye, Ekeremo, Beribe-Gbene, Preboye, Apala Gbene and Tongbene communities in Delta and Bayelsa states.

Immediate past chairman of Ofougbene community, Chief David Ekpotimi, who shed light on the celebration, said the festival, which was as old as the community was solely cultural and devoid of spiritual attachment.

“This year’s festival witnessed other highlights added to spice up the event. One of such is the traditional wrestling competition and the cultural dance steps of the Benikpkobiokpo masquerade, Tenyanbebe masquerade, Moto masquerade, Ama-Ikiye masquerade and a host of others,” he elatedly said.