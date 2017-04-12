2019: APC optimistic of wrestling power from PDP in Ebonyi

he All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi Chapter, says the party will take over power in the state after the 2019 general elections.

Mr Eze Nwachukwu, APC state chairman, said that the days of misrule and maladministration by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state were numbered.

He spoke on Wednesday in Abakaliki in an interview with the Newsmen.

According to him, the party has strategised and repositioned its various organs to ensure the success of the party in Ebonyi in 2019.

“The people are disenchanted, discontented and confused with the misrule and maladministration orchestrated by the PDP-led government under Gov. Dave Umahi.

“APC is set and well repositioned to end the ignoble rule of the PDP government and we are just waiting on the lounge for 2019, ” Nwachukwu said.

He said that the number of registered members of the party and a horde of others defecting from the ruling party was an indication of rejection of PDP and all that it stood for.

” The number of registered members of APC in the state is so intimidating that if elections were to be held this year (2017), that APC members alone can vote out the ruling party.

“Also the number of defections including heavy weight politicians from the ruling PDP to APC is an indication that PDP has collapsed like a pack of cards in the state and we are just waiting to take over in 2019,” he added.

Nwachukwu who faulted the anti-workers posturing of the Umahi administration, regretted that workers in Ebonyi civil service were being treated like slaves and sub-humans.

He said that workers had been denied promotion, annual leave allowance, regular training and retraining for capacity development since the inception of the administration.

Nwachukwu accused the government of alleged illegal pension deductions in the guise of Contributory Pension Scheme, non- payment of pensions and gratuities to retired workers, among others.

“We are speaking with facts and have not wrongly accused the governor; hence we are challenging his Excellency to disprove these accusations.

“The government has reneged in fulfilling the social contract it entered into with the people and therefore has no business remaining in power.

“APC is waiting on the lounge to take over the rein of political power in 2019,” he said.

He commended Chief Martin Elechi, the immediate past governor of the state for defecting to the opposition APC, saying that the entrance of the former governor would further boost the electoral fortunes of the party.

“The entrance of the former governor who is one of the foremost founding fathers of Ebonyi into the APC is a commendable action.

“Elechi is a consummate politician and technocrat, respected both within and outside the shores of Nigeria and his coming into the party is both symbolic and significant.

“His defecting from his former party into the APC demonstrates his progressive mindedness, selfless and patriotic lifestyle as well as his overall love for the state,” Nwachukwu added.