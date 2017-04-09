2019: ADP zones presidential, VP tickets to North, S- East, says Sen Owie

•Inaugurates C-River executive

By Emma Amaize

THE Action Democratic Party, ADP, has zoned its presidential and vice presidential slots, for 2019 Presidential Elections to the North and South-East respectively.

Coordinator of the projected mega-party in the South-South and former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Roland Owie, made the disclosure, weekend, at the official opening of the party’s secretariat and inauguration of its interim state executive in Calabar, Cross River State.

He said: “I wish to use this medium to inform you all that the ADP believes in zoning of elective and appointive positions across the various strata of governance in this country and, as such, the presidential slot of ADP for 2019 has been zoned to the North, while the vice presidential slot has been zoned to the South and further zoned to the South East. After considering the bastardisation of the delegate system of electing party candidates in most existing political parties in Nigeria today, ADP has adopted direct primary, with all registered party members voting at their various polling units in electing all cadre of officers and candidates.”

Senator Owie then admonished party faithful: “As you move from house to house, street to street and ward to ward, enlarging the political membership of ADP, you must be careful to avoid those who have destroyed our democratic process by their lawlessness, selfishness and impunity. All of us of the ADP must always remember the basic principle that ‘All Authority comes from God’ and, therefore, we must not put ourselves against God with our behavior,” he added.