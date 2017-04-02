2 men to spend Easter in prison over alleged burglary of shrine

An Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State on Monday remanded two men in prison for allegedly breaking into a family shrine and carting away items valued at N245, 000.

The accused– Dayo Agbeye, 30, a bricklayer, and Adewole Akinkuolere, 56, an artisan — are facing a three-count charge of felony, burglary and stealing.

The duo pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, said they should be kept behind bars until they fulfilled their bail condition.

The magistrate granted them two sureties, but they could not get people to stand in that capacity.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi earlier told the court that the accused had on Jan.15 at 2.10 a.m. at Lumeko Street, Ode-Aye in Okitipupa area burgled the Lumeko family shrine and stole some worship items.

The offences contravened Sections 309 (9), 412 and 414 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

Further hearing in the case was fixed for April 18.