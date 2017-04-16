16 year old Syrian caught preparing terrorist attack in Germany

A court in the western German city of Cologne on Monday handed down a two-year jail sentence to a 16-year-old Syrian youth convicted of preparing a terrorist attack.

The court followed an application by the prosecution for the defendant’s age to be taken into account, handing down a “youth sentence.’’

The prosecution had asked for a sentence of two years and three months.

The unnamed youth was found by the court to have engaged in internet communication via a chat application during which he stated his willingness to “an interlocutor close to Islamic State” to construct a bomb.

The plans were uncovered at an early stage, before a concrete target had been selected.

The youth’s defence team had called for acquittal; however, the youth is permitted to appeal.