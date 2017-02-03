YOHESOR seeks improved anti-corruption content in curriculum

By Dayo Adesulu

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Youth Health and Social Reforms (YOHESOR), has called for the introduction of improved anti-corruption content and life building skills in the nation’s school’s curriculum.

The group’s National Coordinator, Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu in a statement in Abuja said that YOHESOR is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders on anti-corruption campaign in schools through The Value Project.

He said the programme would be hinged on Picture Code, Curriculum Enrichment and Peer Education to drive home the anti-corruption message among students.

According to Arodiogbu “though the picture code may not cover all facets of corrupt practices and habits but it would try to capture the very relevant ones that are quite common among students and adults in the school environment and public office respectively were captured.”

He noted that the advocacy on curriculum enrichment is concerned with enhancing the basic and secondary education sectors to impact highest level of morals and ethics in students to bring the desired social and economic re-engineering.

“The YOHESOR-NGO is advocating for curriculum enrichment with adapted life building skills and anti-corruption education content and subject matter that will ensure skills on the learners,” parts of the statement read.

In view of this, Arodiogbu said the NGO said it has reached out to the Nigerian Educational Research Development Council (NERDC) and initiated the dialogue for curriculum enrichment towards the anti-corruption education campaign.

On the concept of peer education, Arodiogbu said through the Value Project, selected individuals would be trained as peer educators who will in turn serve as anti-corruption champions that would influence their immediate communities, adding that the NGO would collaborate with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to implement the strategy.

“The implementation of the Peer Education strategy will be anchored on partnership with UBEC, and possibly the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) where the need arises for integration of corps members in the training and mentoring of students peer educators at school level,” he added.

Recall that the Value project is one of the three programmes that the Federal Ministry of Education is collaborating with NGOs, traditional institutions and other stakeholders to inculcate moral and ethical norms and standards among students.

The other two projects include the Case project aimed at the creation of enabling environment for productive and purposeful learning in tertiary institutions, and the professionalization of teaching, that will enhance value, quality, career progression among teachers.