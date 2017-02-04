Yes, sex is food, Nkechi Emmanuel tells married women

Stunning Nollywood diva, Nkechi Emmanuel popularly known as Nurse Titi in the TV Series ‘Clinic Matters’ is down-to-earth and does unusual things most of her colleagues would feel too big to do. Recently, the actress organised a special session at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, where she met with most of her fans.

In one of her chats with Vanguard the actress confessed she’s a very jealous woman when it comes to her man and also believes a man should be treated with kid gloves. It must be the same mindset when the actress shared a campaign, advising married women to see sex as food if they don’t want their husbands to look elsewhere for it.

“Sex is not all about making children. You must be a different woman to your husband every time. Seduce your husband, don’t always allow your husband to ask for sex, there must be no timetable for sex. Be creative, don’t be predictable. Give him what he wants. If you lose influence over your husband, you have lost womanhood. Be part of your husband’s plans.

Allow your husband to check in and out anytime. When a man is sexually satisfied, he is emotionally stable. Stop saying, is it food? Yes, sex is food ”, says the broadcast she shared on her Blackberry messenger.

“Pamper your husband, put his head on your chest and pray for him. Give him unannounced kiss from the back…. mwahhhhhh, don’t be too holy to kiss and appreciate him in the public. He is your “Baby” and you are his “Mother” & your husband for God sake. Be romantic joooo, it is good for the heart.

Some people are not happy that you’re happy in that marriage, proof them wrong that you love him and he is your crown, always feel good when you hold him,” she added.