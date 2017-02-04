World Cancer Day: Foundation urges FG to do more on treatment

The Albino Foundation in Abuja, on Saturday, called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts on the treatment of the albinos suffering from skin cancer in the country.

Mr Rex Erameh, the Legal Adviser of the foundation, made this call in an interview during the ‘Walk against Cancer’ in Abuja.

“The previous governments in the country have played significant roles in the treatment of skin cancer for albinos.

“However, the present government under President Muhammadu Buhari is still doing a lot for albinos.

“We have an understanding with the National Hospital, Abuja for the treatment of albinos; we are grateful to the hospital and encourage the government to do more for the foundation,’’ Erameh said.

Feb. 4 is marked annually as the World Cancer Day (WCD) across the world.

The WCD 2016 to 2018 has the theme of ‘We can, I can’; it is a three-year campaign for the WCD in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The walk was to commemorate the 2017 WCD, which is basically to create awareness and raise funds for the victims of cancer in the country.

Erameh said that the foundation took part in the walk to also create awareness for the people living with albinism on the need to protect them from the sun.

“Skin cancer is usually caused by the continued stay in the sun; so we are preaching the awareness through this walk.

“Persons living with albinism should as much as possible try to stay away from the sun.

“If you have to be in the sun, you have to be in your hat and wear long sleeves clothings to cover the external part of the body.

“Staying away from the sun will go a long way to help and there is a certain cream that the foundation is providing for the protection of the skin.

“If you have to stay in the sun for whatever reason, all you need to do is make sure you apply it on the external part of the body before you go into the sun.

“The cream is free; once you come to the foundation at O’Neil Plaza, Jabi, Abuja; the cream is given to albinos for free’’.

The WCD was first observed in 2,000 at the World Summit against Cancer, which was held in Paris.

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) founded the WCD to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration.