We’ll make sure nobody has the gut again to attack us, Iran vows

By Anthony Ogbonna

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari has threatened that Iran will make sure that nobody has the gut again to attack her.

He said the international community has failed miserably in protecting the Iranian people and that Iran had gone begging from one country to another for a single missile to protect her people from terrorist attacks but got no help. Javad said that prompted the country to look inwards and found ways of making missiles to protect her citizens.

This Iranian stand is coming after the U.S threatened Iran on its plan to test-launch her missile.

Watch the video clips below:

Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We’ll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense. pic.twitter.com/TxlSEL8rjj — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 3 February 2017