Urhobo HOSCOM kicks against plot to sack DESOPADEC MD, 3 others

By Emma Amaize

WARRI — HOST communities, HOSCOM, Oil and Gas, in the Central Senatorial district, Delta State, has kicked against the plot to sack the Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Dr. William Makinde, and the three commissioners representing Urhobo ethnic nationality in the oil commission.

Members of the group, who staged a solidarity rally in support of the officials, said they would not allow faceless persons, who parade themselves as unscrupulous elements, to tarnish the image of the managing director and others because of Christmas rice.

Displaying placards with inscriptions such as: ”Urhobo HOSCOM says no to the sack of Dr Williams Makinde”, “Delta Central says no the sack of Williams Makinde”, “Urhobo says no to Christmas rice, we need development,” among others, they marched through the busy Nigerian Ports Authority,NPA, expressway, Edjeba Community and Government House Annex in Warri, to draw attention to their demand.

In a chat with newsmen, Delta Central chairman of HOSCOM, Akponofuo Pemu, stated: “The body will not allow faceless persons, who parade themselves as members of HOSCOM to press for the sack of Dr Makinde and the three commissioners because of Christmas rice which was not given to them.“

He said Urhobo required development and not rice, adding: “We cannot fold our arms and allow some impostors to take our responsibilities. They are not members of HOSCOM, they cannot dictate for us.”

Festus asserted that those calling for the sack of the DESPADEC boss and the three commissioners “did not mean well for the Urhobo nation. We do not know them as HOSCOM members, they are impostors.”

Speaking on behalf of Chairmen of HOSCOM Urhobo nation, Samco Ese, called on the Delta State Government to ignore the sack calls.

Director, Government House Annex, Warri, Mr Sunday Okujere, who received the protesters, thanked them for their peaceful disposition, saying their message would definitely get to the governor for necessary action.