Unions blame VC for the poor rating of FUTA by NUC

By Dayo Johnson

Akure – THE Joint Action Congress (JAC) of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Saturday, expressed concern over the National Universities Commission, NUC, rating which pushed the. institution to the 15th position.

The JAC comprises the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

It’s Chairman, Dele Durojaiye, blamed the present leadership of the institution for the poor rating.

Speaking in Akure, Durojaiye said: “Before the assumption of office of Prof. Adebiyi Daramola as VC, FUTA was the best university of technology in Nigeria.

“But in the last NUC rating released in December, 2016. FUTA was in the 15th position.

“Many of our courses are on interim accreditation. A good example is the School of Environmental Technology with six departments where only one department (Building Technology) got full accreditation due to lack of equipment in the laboratories.

“Prof. Daramola embarked on global tours all in the name of signing MOUs which has not added any value to the university but rather, causing more harm to our foreign exchange as a nation.

“As at today, there is no single foreign student or expatriate in FUTA again unlike before.

Durojaiye asked the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, to either clear the institution’s Vice Chancellor of alleged corrupt practices or charge him to court.

He expressed concern over the slow pace of investigation which started three months ago.