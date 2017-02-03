Unilag Alumni raise N150m scholarship fund for brilliant students

By DAYO ADESULU

University of Lagos Alumni Association will on Sunday raise N150 million scholarship fund for indigent but brilliant students of the institution who are having challenge of continuing their education at the university.

Lagos State branch chairman of the association Dr Lukumon Adelaide who announced this during a briefing held at UNILAG, stated that the Lagos branch has began a week-long activities which will be climaxed with a general meeting and a get-together of all Alumni members resident in Lagos this Sunday. He said: “The governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, an Alumnus of Unilag, together with notable commissioners who are also Alumni are expected to grace the occasion.”

Speaking to journalists, Dr Adeoti, an Associate Professor from the Department of Geosciences, Unilag said the association would commence with 20 students first, who would be eligible to N150,000 per session regardless of their programmes, and all through theirstay in the university.

Adeoti said the project which is in collaboration with the university’s authority, would see the amount take care of tuition, accommodation, feeding and other expenses while pointing out the Association will liaise with the Heads of Department and the Students’ affairs Department in the selection of the students and disbursement of the fund..

He explained that the association prioritises the academic success of indigent students to enable them concentrate, and complete their studies. He acknowledged how painful it is to some brilliant students end up not fulfilling their desire to get education because of financial inabilities.

Further Adeoti said the association would extend hand of collaborations with individuals and corporate bodies in this drive and appealed to individuals and corporate bodies to participate in this laudable humanitarian gesture.

The week has been packed with activities for the Lagos state Branch of Unilag Alumni week, A walk show and health lecture on ‘Executive stress management” was held on the 2nd of February, Jumaa’t prayer was held yesterday Friday while today is sports day to test members fitness.

Tomorrow Sunday 5th of February 2017 marks the end of the Alumni week with an Award of Excellence which will be given to distinguished members and friends of the Alumni. Adeoti said the award session would see the Lagos State Governor AkinwunmiAmbode lead other friends of the institution who have ‘contributed significantly’ to the development of the university, education and the country at large