Terrorists chop off colleagues limbs for wanting to surrender

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI— A 31-year-old Boko Haram insurgent, Muhammad Abubakar, yesterday, said his hand and leg were chopped off because he was planning to surrender and quit the battle in Sambisa Forest.

Abubakar disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri during a briefing organised by Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, to update journalists on “Operation Rescue Finale.”

Abubakar said he was punished because of his decision to renounce his membership of the group and embrace peace.

According to him, “I had told a friend, Hassan Dan-Guduma, that I was going to surrender as the movement had no meaning to me anymore.

“Hassan Dan-Guduma initially bought my idea, but later betrayed me. Shortly after our discussion, he went and came back with three others, who I am sure he must have told about our plan to surrender.

“They said I was planning to expose them, so they did this to me. After they chopped off my right hand and left leg, they threw me into a culvert, where I was left struggling, until soldiers came and rescued me.

“All I can say is that all we had been told by Boko Haram leaders were lies and misleading. I never joined them to kill anyone.”

Maj.-Gen. Irabor said Abubakar was still undergoing interrogation.

“You can see what they did to one of their own because he decided to quit,” said Irabor.