Tears, curses as slain Mrs Onyejegbu goes home

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Tears and curses yesterday beclouded the scenario at Okpuno-Etiti, Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state during the funeral service of late Mrs. Nkechi Juliet Onyejegbu who was brutally murdered inside her compound at Oba.

She was hacked to death with machete on Saturday evening, November 6, 2016 by unknown persons .

Until her assassination on the fateful day, the late Mrs. Onyejegbu was the wife of Col. Godfrey Onyejegbu, a retired military officer attached to United States, US Army, as well as the Director of Women Affairs at the Idemili South Local Government Area Chapter of Governor Willie Obiano Support Group, WOSG.

Tears flowed freely as she was lowered into her grave at about 1 p.m. in her husband’s compound, Oba, shortly after a funeral service by officiating ministers from the Pentecostal Truth Mission, PTM, Nnewi and the Great Army Intercessors Ministry.

In his sermon, Evangelist Charles Obiagbaoso of the PTM warned that the wrath of God must surely visit her killers, unless they confess their sins and repent, adding that anyone committing such a heinous crime must bear in mind that the judgement of God is awaiting them.