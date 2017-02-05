Stop using Ojukwu’s name to deceive Anambra people, APC lawmaker tells APGA

By Vincent Ujumadu

The member representing Anambra East and West in the House of Representatives, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has accused the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state of using the name of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu to deceive the people that the party belonged to the Igbo.

Speaking at Nsugbe in Anambra East local government area, after registering as a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) in his ward, Nwoye, who was elected into the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said such trick would not work in this year’s governorship election.

He said: “They (APGA people) have been saying APC is not for Igbo people, but when we get to the field, we will tell our people that it is about the individual. Let them stop using APGA. They have used APGA enough to rob Igbo people.

“If APGA is truly an Igbo party, why is it that, up till now, it is only in Anambra State that it has formed government? Why is it that in the National Assembly, only two are APGA and out of the 109 senators, none is APGA? Why is it that since the time of Ojukwu, who is the symbol of APGA, they could not win one single state outside Anambra? They have been using it to hold our people down; we must stop it.”

He said that his joining the APC was already bringing dividends of democracy from the Federal Government to the state, adding that keeping the state in APGA would continue to set the state backwards.