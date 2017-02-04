Stamp out corruption, recession will vanish-NAS

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) on Saturday attributed Nigeria’s economic recession to massive corruption perpetrated under past leaders.

Its International President, Mr Arthur Boje, said this at the association’s quarterly meeting in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. According to him, the current economic recession in the country is the outcome of years of mismanagement of public funds and natural resources in the country.

He stated that the country will be able to rise above recession only if corruption is eliminated from governance. “I live outside the country; I have experienced recession in Europe and America; but the recession in Nigeria is different. If you stamp out corruption, there will be no recession.

“They have borrowed our money, they have stolen our money, they have hidden our money somewhere and the poor man in the street does not have a job to do, hence the constant rise in social vices,’’ Boje said. Boje called on Nigerians to begin to hold leaders accountable, saying that it was the only way out of the situation.

“The way forward is to come together and begin to ask our leaders questions publicly,’’ he said. He stated that part of NAS’ mandate is to serve the conscience of members of the public on issues of governance and to hold leaders accountable to the people.

Boje said the country’s healthcare system was underdeveloped because funds meant for the development of the sector were mismanaged by corrupt public officials. He said the association decided to carry out free medical treatment to indigent people in order to contribute its quota to the development of the health sector.

“We will not come to do free medical treatment if the health facilities in the country were working as they should. ”I want to believe that we are here to help the community out of dire health challenges, which could have been avoided in the first place or at least diagnosed on time and properly managed,’’ he said. Highpoints of the meeting were tree planting in Eket metropolis, free medical treatment for the people of Okon community in Eket and public enlightenment.