Southern Sun Ikoyi’s Romantic Valentine Offerings

AS the Valentine Day celebration draws near, Southern Sun Ikoyi is promising its regular guests and visitors bumper packages as the hotel has designed enthralling and memorable packages for lovers.

Speaking about the special offer for this year’s romantic celebrations, the hotel’s Sales and PR Manager, Ubong Nseobot, stated that “this year’s offer is designed to encourage individuals to spend valuable and quality time with their partner,” adding that “in today’s busy world, this is one of the best gifts one can give and receive”.

Renowned for its scrumptious culinary delights, Southern Sun Ikoyi’s award winning chef will be offering several dining options including the grill for succulent meat, fish and seafood choices all accompanied by freshly picked vegetables and the finest choice in wine and cocktails.

She added that the room include complimentary breakfast for two and a special Valentine’s buffet dinner with a set menu covering over 10 meal courses and chef’s special offer for the day. Also on the bill are delight some night treats and live entertainment while guests can explore the richness of the hotel’s contemporary lounge and well stocked bar, the outdoor terrace and pool area. For couples who are fitness enthusiasts, the hotel’s gym is also well-equipped to meet their needs.