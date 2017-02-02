Senate to review construction of VP’s gate house put at N250m

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, APC, Kogi West disclosed Thursday that construction cost of the gatehouse of the three-bedroomed apartment of the official residence of the Vice President would cost N250m.

He also said that the mosque which occupies less than 100 square meters designed to be the prayer place for the Senate President and deputy Senate president’s residence and the Vice President’s residence which was awarded for over N200million.

Melaye who stressed that the cost of official residence for Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives was inflated inflated, said that the Senate would as a matter of urgency during the consideration and appropriation of the 2017 budget, review the contract awarded for the construction of the official residence of the Vice President.