Saving the soul of tourism in Nigeria

IT is clear that tourism is an activity of global importance and significance. No doubt, tourism has become a central component of the economy, social life and the geography of many nations in the world and is ideally positioned to contribute to seize the opportunities stemming from urbanization.

Given the plethora of opportunities provided by tourism, it is surprising that the industry has not received adequate attention in the developing countries where most of the natural tourist sites are domiciled, especially in Nigeria. An incredible tour through the history of tourism in Nigeria over the last 50 years of its existence shows that not much has been accomplished and important challenges still remain. They are usually complex, involving a large number of stakeholders and government. The soul of tourism in Nigeria has been enslaved by both government and stakeholders for too long.

The sins or transgressions in Tourism are swept under the carpet forever. Spiteful little voices in the domain of tourism were raised against some former director generals and ministers in the sector. There is nothing new in this. Public agencies in tourism are going to dominate tourism in Nigerian for time to come , not that they are really good or flawless, but because they believe the odds are stacked against the opposition, private agencies in tourism.

Notwithstanding, the searchlight was beamed on September 15, 1962, when a private voluntary association of Nigerians with commitment to the promotion of tourism set up a body then known as the Nigerian Tourist Association (NTA), which gave impetus to the Federal Government formal launch of Nigeria’s Tourism Policy on July 10, 1990.

In view of the important role of the private sector involvement in tourism development, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) was created in 1991 as an umbrella body for private sector tourism in the country. These developments prompted the Federal Government to create the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 1999, to handle all tourism matters in the country.

Lai Mohammed, Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism is a man with a herculean task of bringing back to life a sector that has been walking at a snail speed and saving the soul of Tourism in Nigeria beyond oil to hold sway as a monopolistic leader and put Nigeria on the global tourism map. That which is good or great makes itself known, no matter how loud the clamour of denial.

The question at this time is, in the words of Shakespearean Hamlet, “to be or not to be?” We have had enough hype in the tourism sector. Government need to zero in critically into harnessing the country’s tourism potentials, by developing products which are market driven and research based.

A development that need to be mindful of the fact that tourism is a policy instrument for social cohesion and cultural preservation, beyond its fundamental contribution as an economic activity and creation of jobs to alleviate poverty. To cap it all, there are several factors militating against the development of Tourism in Nigeria. There are numerous other problems.

There are no amenities to justify the inflow of in-bound tourists. There is no security, the roads are in deplorable conditions, our healthcare system is comatose, there is no steady electricity, and no portable water, amongst others. It is necessary to demand that feasible measures be put in place for addressing the challenges in the tourism sector and taking advantage of the benefits offered.

It is time to make choices and sacrifices. Government must also create opportunities for the people irrespective of their tribes and religion.

