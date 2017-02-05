Saraki gets Buhari’s letter to extend his leave – Aide

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to Senate President Bukola Saraki, informing him and the Senators of his plans to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

Confirming the letter, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu who confirmed this to Vanguard Sunday said that the Senate President has received the letter, but was not in town to open it for them to get the content of the letter.

According to him, the President said that he had planned to return to Abuja Sunday evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning, adding that the Senate President would open the letter when he returns to Abuja from Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital.

Speaking to Vanguard, Yusuph Olaniyonu said that there was no way the letter could be opened and the content known when he returns, adding,” yes, the letter is with the Senate President, but he is not in town, we can not open the letter until he comes back.”