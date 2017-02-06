Rotary rewards LASUTH staff for diligence

By Olasukanmi Akoni

The Rotary Club of Ikeja, has rewarded five staff of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, for diligence and dedication to duty.

Those honoured were; Mrs A. Aina (Best Nursing Staff), Mr Kingsley Igbenosa (Most Valuable Male Staff), Mrs Adekola Funmi Aderonke (Most Valuable Female Staff) and Mr Osisanya Samsondeen (Most Punctual Staff).

The event which took place at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, had in attendance some of the hospital staff, including the Chief Medical Director, Professor David Oke, who commended the club for deeming it fit to encourage his staff through the presentation of awards.

The President of Rotary Club of Ikeja, Rotarian Olaitan Ojuroye, stated that the selection of the awardees was strictly done by the management of LASUTH, adding that the club was convinced it was necessary to reward and encourage the staff who had performed excellently in 2016.

Ojuroye stated that award was part of the presentation the club did on last year’s Christmas day at the hospital, disclosing further that gifts were given to the hospital and patients to celebrate the yuletide.

Christmas day.

She added that the cordial relationship that exists between the club and the hospital would encourage the Club to do more for the hospital subsequently, saying that as the Club turns 50 this year, the Club would set up monument in the hospital to further strengthen the cordial relationship between the duo.

One of them who got the Best Doctor Award, Dr Tunmise Bamishile, also got a cheques of N250,000 from Chief Michael Adeojo, Chairman Elizade Nigeria Limited, a past President of the Club.

Meanwhile, the Club also donated books, dictionaries (English, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa languages) computer, printer and several reading materials to the language laboratory of Ikeja Junior High School at the event.

According to Peters, who made the presentation on behalf of the Club, it was in line with the Club’s commitment to promoting academic excellence.