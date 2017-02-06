Rohr: Ighalo still in my plan

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has put to rest speculations over the international future of Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, who left English Premier League side Watford and moved to China to pitch tent with CSL club, Changchun Yatai. Rohr is known to be very strict with players when it comes to national team assignment preferring them to play in European league.

The Franco-German coach once said he would have preferred John Obi Mikel, the captain of the Super Eagles to remain in Europe than move to Tiajin Teda of China.

However, he confirmed few days ago that he will visit the captain to find out how he’s faring later in the month, a sign of his approval over his transfer.

As for Ighalo the coach who has won all three games as coach of Nigeria was clear in his international future by openly declaring that Ighalo is still in his plans.

“He wasn’t getting games at Watford, In China he will play and be match fit aside the chance to earn more for himself and his family. We understand his dilemma, so he is very much in our plans”, Rohr told Owngoalnigeria.com contact in Gabon.