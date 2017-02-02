Reps to earmark more funds to upgrade State House Hospital

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—TO discourage medical tourism, especially by the political leaders, House of Representatives is considering raising the budget for the State House Hospital to upgrade it to world standard.

The House also dismissed speculations that the hospital was a shadow of itself.

Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, Nasiru Daura, who led the members of House Committee on Special Duties on oversight function at the State House made the remarks after inspecting the MRI and CT scans suites of the State House Hospital, Asokoro, Abuja, yesterday.

This came as the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Mr. Jalal Arabi said that all the allocations for recurrent expenditure had been received up to the month of December, adding that out of N18.1 billion which is the total budget of the State House, only “N5,196,581,458.64 was released to date amounting to 47 percent of the amount appropriated.”

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the inspection, Daura said they will make recommendations to the Appropriations Committee to jerk up the budget of the seat of power, especially as it affected the hospital.