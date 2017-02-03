Religious tolerance’ll end insurgencies — VC LASU

By Elizabeth Uwandu

lagos—THE Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun has said that religious tolerance will end extremism which has claimed the lives and properties of many Nigerians. Prof. Fagbohun said this at the 57th Inaugural lecture series tagged: ‘’Esu, the individual and the society,” delivered by Prof. Danoye Oguntola-Laguda.

His words; “We must all be tolerant when it comes to religion. There should be no basis for right or wrong religion as it is by faith. And God abhor judgement of one another.” The VC, who called on public office holders to be weary of being extremists, tasked Nigerians to be knowledgeable about their religion and use peace rather than coercion in converting people.

“For me as a public figure, it will be out of place to be an extremist owing to the fact that I have all religious bodies in my administration. So my advise to Nigerians is to get knowledge of our religion; use peace rather than coercion to get new converts. This will afford us tolerance of one another and reduce the level of religious extremism in the country,’’ he said.