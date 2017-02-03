We’re proud of Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu —Senate

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—The Senate has given a clean bill of health to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, particularly on prudent management of resources.

The upper chamber expressed satisfaction with Governor Ugwuanyi’s judicious use of the Federal Government’s bailout fund to the state, saying the state is ahead of others from what they saw.

Chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Senator Abdullahi Gumel, made the commendation in Enugu after the committee rounded off its legislative oversight function on the state’s utilization of bailout fund.

“We are proud of him and we are proud of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and how they are working together. We’re happy that the atmosphere is serene, everything is calm and working well. We are going back to write our report,” said Gumel.

The Senate described Ugwuanyi’s utilization of the bailout funds released to Enugu State government as impressive and in line with the principles of accountability.

Gumel told newsmen that their scrutiny of the state’s record revealed that Ugwuanyi was transparent and prudent in the use of the funds in a way the committee had not experienced anywhere else.