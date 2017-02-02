President Muhammadu Buhari’s health status true  reflection of the nation’s well being

President Muhammadu Buhari’s health status as the true reflection of the nation’s well being

Looking at the eyes of the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity-Femi Adesina when he was in the company of the top government officials that saw off President Muhammadu Buhari when he was going on vacation to London last week, one could notice that the Presidential Aide did conceal a certain emotion which he didn’t want to betray. His mood and the true reflections of what might be going on his heart was vividly captured by the DailySun published the following day after Mr. Presiden’s departure when Femi was looking towards the direction of his Principal at a distance as he matches towards the Presidential aircraft. While speaking to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) correspondent, the SA (Media & Publicity) later requested the nation to pray for the President. His sober looks underscored the seriousness of his request-Call for prayers for Mr. President.

Although, the nation was not told the details of the prayer request but the discerning minds could figure it out that it might not be unconnected with the President’s health status which has not been very robust for some time. And if there is anytime we should pray for President Muhammed Buhari and the nation, it is now. This is the period of the year when most Church denominations (both the Pentecostals and the Evangelicals) do engage in some form of fastings ranging between 7 and 40 days or sometimes 50 days which may dovetail into the Lent period which usually which involve the Body of Christ worldwide. And because of the grueling effects of the economic recession in the land, most Nigerians have been on a compulsory fasting in one form or the other even before some Church denominations declared the spiritual exercise formally to their members. Even with that, most members may not have good food or sometimes any food at all to break their fast with except through the benevolence of some friends or neighbours who may have some level of compassion in them.

Yes, since fasting has met fasting on ground (Awe ti ba awe ni le) according to a Yoruba saying, it is better to join the fasting train now and pray along with others in order to reap the benefits of true fasting in both physical and spiritual terms instead of going on empty stomachs and continue to murmur/complain about the misdeeds of our past and present leaders that have brought these economic woes on us. Such murmuring, complaints and protests in real terms may not yield the desired effects. If such actions can, our National Assembly Members could have turned a new leaf and stop ripping off the economic resources of this nation. We have written several articles and some groups have staged protests to decry/frown at a situation where about one -quarter of the nation’s annual budget is devoted to service the lust and greed of the NASS Members whose total membership is less than 500 in a nation whose population is more than 180 Million.

The same goes for the alleged corrupt practices in our Judiciary and among some top-government officials in a government whose main agenda and Logo is War Against Corruption (WAC). That shows/confirms that corruption is a spirit that has made the whole nation to be sick.

For an instance, if not for some high level of insincerity among some of our leaders, why should they continue to pile up billions of naira meant for the general well- being of the populace just to satisfy their personal/family lusts and greed? A video purportedly showing a daughter of Governor Abiola Ajimobi spraying thousands of dollars together with her friends at a party in abroad is currently trending online at a time when her father couldn’t pay arrears of workers’ salaries not to talk of paying allowances of the pensioners. This is in spite of receiving bail- outs from the Federal Government. And most of our State-Governors are actually behaving like emperors who are not accountable to their people or their respective Members of the States Houses of Assembly.

To further confirm that the whole nation is sick, sometimes last year a video that was too horrific and gory for me to play and watch was trending online. According to the story depicted on the video, a driver in Abuja reportedly masterminded the kidnapping of his female boss (a proprietress of a popular school in Abuja) and got the woman raped with his friends as accomplices before they buried the woman alive in a grave! As at today, we do not know the outcome of the case. We can continue to do a catalogue of several forms of sickness and high level of madness/insanity that are afflicting us as a nation as aptly captured by Prophet Isaiah in his book when he stated “ From the sole of the foot even unto the head there is no soundness in it, but wounds and bruises and purifying sores, they have not been closed, nor bound up, neither mollified with ointment. Your country is desolate, you cities are burned with fire; your land, strangers devour it in your presence and it is desolate as overthrown by strangers.-” Isaiah 1”6-7,KJV.

It is in the light of the above state of affairs of our country as described in the above quoted Scripture that we all need to key into the call for prayers for Mr. President which was passionately made by the Presidential Aide on Media & Publicity-Femi Adesina.

Even though there has been no official statement revealing the true health-status of the President, we do not need to bother ourselves with such details. The nation has been requested to pray for him, and it is in our best interest to heed the call. This is also in line with Biblical injunction contained in 1 Timothy 2:1-4 which states “I exhort therefore, that first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks, be made for all men: For Kings (Presidents, Prime-Ministers, etc) and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour who will have all men to be saved and to come unto the knowledge of the truth’’.

When we obey and pray for our leaders in line with the above Scripture, it is now the prerogative of the Person who hears and receives the prayers to choose how to answer the prayers. Since we are not told the specifics of what we should pray for as regards Mr President, let us just pray that God will intervene in his personal issues and the general well-being of this nation. God can thereafter decide to answer us directly or answer us in a coded-form in a way that will glorify His name and bring /relief and deliverance to the generality of the populace. For once, let us key ourselves and participate in the prayers or the Clarion Call by The Presidency instead of murmuring or complaining on empty stomach. It is better and more beneficial to turn acute hunger into fasting that is coupled with the prayers as requested by The Presidency. We can therefore begin to watch out for surprises. Yes, pleasant surprises await those who are on God’s side while unpleasant surprises may be the lots of those who are making life unbearable for the citizens of this country and who do not allow the masses to have access to good dividends of democracy and good governance. This is because Intercessory Prayers of this nature are double -edged sword which may bring either deliverance or condemnation depending on which side a person may choose to belong.

Shall we Pray: ‘’Thou art my King, O God: command deliverances for Jacob (Nigeria)’’ – Psalm 44:4, KJV. Yes, let us pray unto God that He should command deliverances for our land and for our leaders who are being held captive by same powers (seen or unseen) both at home and abroad, thus making the country ungovernable and unbearable for the generality of the people. And may God answer our prayers from our agonizing hearts in Jesus name.

As we pray fervently, the Lord will also expose and frustrate all forms of international conspiracies against Nigeria. There is no doubt that there are some powers outside the shores of this country who won’t like Nigeria to succeed. Such international powers feel threatened at every giant stride that Nigeria may be making to move in the right direction in order to fulfill her destiny. They create safe havens for our corrupt officials to keep the looted funds with them and sometimes make the repatriation of such illicit funds difficult by enacting some unfounded rules and regulations . But as we pray, God will frustrate their plans in Jesus name. In closing, let us pray ,‘’ Redeem Israel (Nigeria) O God, out of all his troubles’’-Psalm 25:22,KJV.

Gbemiga Olakunle, JP General Secretary, National Prayer Movement