By Emmanuel Okogba

An individual Eden Hazard brilliance, sandwiched by goals from Marco Alonso and Cesc Fabregas were enough to see off Arsenal in the early kick-off London derby.

Although Olivier Giroud got a consolation, it was a little too late as Arsenal fell to their second league defeat this week, having lost to Watford 1-2 at home.

The win saw Chelsea return to winning ways while extending their lead at the top of the table to 12 points pending when other teams play.