Precious Chikwendu celebrates son, Aragon on his birthday

EX-BEAUTY queen and wife of former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, showered praises on her little son, Aragon, Wednesday, as he turned one.

In her birthday message to Aragon, the ex-beauty queen described the one year-old kid as “the greatest and most cherished gift and blessing that God has ever given to me.”

She took to her Facebook page to shower praises on the little boy, saying “One year today, you came into the world: the greatest and most cherished gift and blessing that God has ever given to me.

“You are everything to me Aragorn. You are a miracle: my miracle. And you have given me hope and new strength. You have re-invigorated my life and added new meaning to it. May you live long and prosper and may the Lord guard you jealously all the days of your life. May He cause His angels to watch over you night and day and may He never leave you or forsake you.

“May His blessings, mercy, favour and grace be your portion all the days of your life and from now into eternity. May He crown you with the golden crown and dress you in the royal purple. May you be a blessing to your family, your nation, the Body of Christ and all those around you.

“May you bring joy, hope and strength wherever you go and may your joy be full. May He bless you with long life, good health and grant you plenty. May you be hidden from your adversaries and foes and may the evil eye have no power over you.

May the fiery darts of the evil one fall harmlessly at your feet and may He cause your enemies to bow before you. You are a kingly warrior: that is the meaning of your name: may you be kingly in all your ways. May the Lord fight all your battles and cause you to be victorious.

“May your sword be strong and sharp, may your shield be sturdy, may your armour never fail you and may the royal crown never fall off your head…Happy birthday to you my son, Aragorn.

You are my pride, my joy, my strength, my future and my passport to posterity. You are my everything. Always remember that I am very proud of you and that I love you very much. You are my everything.”