Politicians take over Oghara, Osubi Airport over Ibori

By Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuiare, Perez Brisibe and Paul Olayemi

WARRI-POLITIICIANS, top government functionaries, friends and associates of the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, waiting for his return to Delta State, have besieged the Osubi Airport, Osubi, near Warri and his country home at Oghara, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Among them was his long-time political soul mate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, who visited him in London soon after his release, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Festus Agas, Hon Alphonsus Ojo, Chief Sheriff Oberovwori, Chief Pius Ovbije, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, managing director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Williams Makinde, Chief Lovette Idisi, Mr. Austin Ayemidejor and Mrs. Philomena Oyarone.

Despite the short notice about his arrival, the terminal 2 VIP room and arrival lounge of the Osubi Airport are overfilled and security personnel at the airport are finding it difficult to control the crowd.

A taxi driver at Oghara, Ejiro Onakpome, said: “We heard that he is already in Nigeria, we are anxiously waiting for his return to Oghara. We are also being careful in celebrating his anticipated return today, as it might just be another rumour like it was in December, last year.”

But, an elderly woman, whom has already positioned herself at a vantage position in Ibori’s country home, said: “If we do not see Ibori, our hero today with our eyes, Oghara will not sleep, our illustrious son is finally returning home.”

Meanwhile, commercial activities are currently at a slow pace in the community, as the people seem ready to lock up their stalls once the former governor arrives. Commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, were carrying out several acrobatic displays awaiting his arrival.

Live musical bands were seen performing at strategic locations, while bill boards, one of which bore the inscription: “Welcome Home”, have been erected along the road leading to his country home.