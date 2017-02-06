Police arrest 4 robbery suspects in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested four suspected robbers and recovered two locally-made pistols from them.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folashade Odoro, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Osogbo, yesterday.

According to the statement, police arrested a suspect, Anibi Kabiru, at 2:40a.m., on Saturday in Ile-Ife, at a black spot.

Odoro said the suspect had confessed to have sold three locally-made pistols to a robbery syndicate.

She explained that the police further arrested three members of the syn-dicate, namely Waheed Oladipupo, Adeyeye Ojo and Yemi, alias Small, following the information given by Kabiru.

The PPRO said the police had begun investigating the suspects and recovered two locally-made pistols, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olafimihan Adeoye, has directed that the suspects be arraigned after investigation.