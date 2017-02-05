Ooni wants compulsory teaching of culture in schools

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ojaja II, has appealed to both Federal and state governments to make the teaching of culture a compulsory subject for students of primary and secondary schools as well as higher institutions.

“The learning of culture needed to be impacted on the younger generation right from when they are young so that it will become part of them,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi stated this in his palace at Ile Ife Osun, that this would also allay the fears that the African culture was gradually going into extinction.

The monarch said that he was not ashamed to project his cultural heritage inherited from his forefathers to the world.

“I am proud of my cultural heritage and I am proud to showcase it to the world.

“ The river that does forget its source never runs dry,” he said.

He said that Africans were gradually killing their cultural heritage due to their embracing the western culture.

“ Nigerians should stop the habit of imbibing foreign cultures at the detriment of their own cultures.

“Africa has the richest and most valuable cultures in the world, especially, Nigeria to be precise, “he said.

Ogunwusi prayed that the cultural heritage Nigerians and Africans inherited from their forefathers would not go into extinction.

The Ooni also pledged to support the promotion of the ancient city’s traditional festivals a world class standard as part of projecting the Yoruba culture and tradition.

He said that was why he had commenced the on the beautification of 201 traditional shrines and heritage centres in the town.

“The only way we can sell our festivals, culture and heritage to the world is to give it a good packaging.

“ We are blessed with several cultures and festivals that can attract tourists and visitors into the country.

“Nigeria has the highest and richest cultures in the world but they require we give them the needed publicity and promotion,” he said.