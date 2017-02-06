Okorocha vs Obiano: Youths call for Ohanaeze, Igbo leaders’ intervention

By Dennis Agbo & Chinonso Alozie

ENUGU— A group of Igbo youths, the World Igbo Youth Congress, WIYC, has called on the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and other notable Igbo leaders to intervene as bodies and as individuals in the dispute between Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Willy Obiano of Anambra State, respectively.

The group particularly called on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Nnia Nwodo, Chief Emeka Anayoku, Chief Alex Ekwueme, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Ebitu Ukiwe, Anya O. Anya, among others, to urgently wade into the matter.

President of the WIYC, Pastor Chibuzor Isiguzoro, said in Enugu, that the two governors were not good role models for the Igbo youths and urged the elders and other Igbo senior citizens to intervene in the dispute.

The group said the altercations between the two oldest governors in the South-East were “disgraceful and a slap on the entire Igbo land.”

Describing the development as a show of shame, the group said: “It is even more painful considering the personalities involved in this mess. These are people who, by virtue of their office should have exhibited ‘excellent’ behaviours.

“As youths, we also look forward to leaders who will give us a sense of direction; leaders who will mentor the youths and leaders who will sharpen the youths for a better tomorrow.

“But as it is today, we now have leaders who are taking the youths on a journey to nowhere, leaders who are displaying destructive examples.”

Okorocha demands apology from Obiano

Meantime, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, called on his Anambra State, counterpart Governor Willie Obiano, to immediately tender an apology to him (Okorocha).

Okorocha said Obiano has tactically withdrawn from the media battle which he (Obiano) initiated.

Through a release issued by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, the governor gave conditions for an end to the media battle.

One of such conditions was that after apologizing to Okorocha, that Obiano should publish his achievements as requested by Imo governor.

This came after Obiano’s recent reply to Okorocha, that “I am so busy with issues of governance, providing qualitative service and abundant democracy dividends and has no spare time for unnecessary politically motivated distractions.”

According to Onwuemeodo’s release, “Governor Obiano came up with this volte-face after he had launched unprovoked media attacks against the Imo governor.

“And allowing Governor Obiano to tactically withdraw from an unwarranted media war he declared, without apologizing to Governor Okorocha and without publishing his achievements as the governor of Anambra State for almost four years is totally unacceptable to us.

“And we make bold to ask for an unreserved apology from him because with the way he reacted to such an innocent comment, one could see that he was harbouring malice against Owelle Okorocha.”