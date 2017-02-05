Breaking News
Translate

I did not say Buhari’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft-Minister

On 6:52 pmIn News by adekunleComments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the report quoting him that President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft is fake.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

The Minister stated this in a press statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin by his Special Adviser, Mr Segun Adeyemi.

“The Minister has not spoken to anyone on the issue of the President’s return, hence this report is another from the stable of the purveyors of fake news,’’ he said.

He urged the public to disregard the report.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.