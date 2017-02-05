We did not kill patient, LUTH tells Health Minister

By Sola Ogundipe

Following a directive by the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, to explain the death of a patient due to an alleged case of negligence, the management of the hospital has absolved its staff of blame, saying the patient’s condition was terminal even as it noted that the case has been referred to the Coroner for proper investigation.

Adewole had demanded a detailed report from LUTH on Friday, February 3, 2017 after receiving series of complaints on his twitter handle about an unidentified male patient that allegedly died at the federal tertiary hospital on January 29, 2017, due to what was described as negligence on the part of the nurses handling his case.

Part of the allegation that originated from the Twitter handle of a sympathiser that described the deceased as “my madam’s friend’s uncle” was that he needed oxygen but the person with the keys to the oxygen control room could not be found.

In its response titled “Preliminary Findings from LUTH on death claims as result of ‘Negligence’ by a Twitter User”, LUTH management said there was not much that could be done for the patient in view of the terminal nature of his ailment.

According to LUTH: “The patient was a 55 year old man diagnosed with a terminal lung ailment at a peripheral hospital in 2015. His medical records revealed a poor history of compliant with management protocols.

“The poor prognosis of the patient was discussed with his relations who insisted they only wanted him stabilised in LUTH so he could be transferred abroad for proper treatment as they did not intend to treat him in Nigeria.

“He was commenced on palliative care for the advanced condition. His blood pressure became controlled. However he remained oxygen dependent and could not even be transported around to undergo further tests such as CT scan.

“He was reviewed by specialist doctors from Cardiothoracic Surgery Unit, Pulmonary Medicine Unit, Cardio-logy, ICU, Radio-logy, Oncology and Anaesthesiology during the three days of his admission in LUTH.

“All confirmed there was not much that could be done for him in view of the terminal nature of his ailment. He eventually succumbed to the illness on 29th January 2017.”

Stating that there was “no truth” in the allegation that the key to the oxygen room had been taken home by someone, the LUTH management said: “the relations were obviously upset at the death of this gentleman who had not sought treatment for a grave condition for almost 1 1/2 years, who came to the hospital in extremis and whose poor outcome was discussed with them by our Specialists. The relatives even beat up a security personnel who only tried to pacify them.”

Further, LUTH said: “We have since requested that the case be referred to the Coroner for proper investigation while the case of assault is to be handled by the police. The Hospital has also set up a panel to look into the allegations made against the LUTH and these findings shall be made public as soon as they are received by Management.”

Meanwhile the Health Minister has commiserated with the family of the deceased and appealed to Nigerians to report to the nearest medical facility anytime they feel unwell.

He urged Nigerians to abide by medical treatment plans noting that all medical conditions are either treatable or manageable if care is sought and accessed early.

“We urge the public to continue to report service issues in our centers as they can be sure we will accord them utmost priority,” Adewole affirmed.