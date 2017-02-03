‘There is no sign of economic recession in entertainment industry’, stunning actress Maryam Charles boasts

By Iyabo Aina

Despite the current economic decline in Nigeria, famed Nollywood actress and movie producer, Maryam Charles said the entertainment industry is not in any way feeling the heat of economic recession.

The beautiful screen goddess who is gearing up for the premiere of her recent movie, ‘Madam Caitlyn’ told the press if the federal government can focus on the entertainment industry, the sector may be used as a vehicle to drive Nigeria out of the economic tension the country is experiencing.

According to Maryam, “based on available facts, the entertainment industry isn’t affected by recession. The entertainment contributed immensely into the economy in 2016, and expected to gross N16bn in 2017.

Nollywood is the biggest movie industry in Africa, in terms of value and amount of movies produced per year, we are also the second largest film industry in the world in number of annual film productions estimated to be worth over $800 Million, now tell me is there any sign of economic recession here?

Obviously, the industry that is not affected by recession, can also be a vehicle that will drive Nigeria out of the economic recession if the government decides to tap into it and utilize all opportunities very well.”

She, however, concurred that entertainers are affected by the economic challenges. “As entertainers, I can say, we are feeling the heat of recession to some extent, but, we are all coping and we are optimistic that before the end of 2017 our economy will shine again.”

‘Madam Caitlyn’ starring Maryam Charles, Rachel Oniga, Moyo Lawal, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bolanle Ninolowo and more is expected to premiere in February 2017.