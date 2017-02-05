No ban, no wall, chant protesters on Trump’s Florida resort

At least 2,000 people marched Saturday near President Donald Trump’s Florida golf club, voicing outrage at his executive order to bar refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were attending the annual Red Cross ball at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s “Winter White House,” located in an upscale area on Florida’s east coast.

“You know, my father fought World War II,” protestor Rob Resaid said. “For years and years, so many people fought for freedom in this country and now it’s being taken away.”

“We have to stand now before all of our rights are taken away, before we become the pariah of the world.”

Marchers chanted “This is what democracy looks like,” and “No ban, no wall,” referring to Trump’s plan to build a wall on the US-Mexican border.

In an executive order issued on January 27, Trump slapped a blanket ban on nationals of seven mainly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — barring their entry to the United States for 90 days.

Refugees were also barred from entry for 120 days, except those from Syria, who were blocked indefinitely.

On Friday, a US federal judge suspended the ban, a move which the Republican president — who took office on January 20 — condemned and vowed to fight.

The US Justice Department said Saturday it was appealing the judge’s suspension.

The protest in West Palm Beach was just one of several staged in cities around the world Saturday to voice outrage to Trump’s travel ban.

In Washington earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters marched from the White House to the US Capitol, chanting and waving signs in an expression of solidarity with immigrants targeted by Trump’s order.

In Florida, one demonstrator said she felt she had to speak out.

“I’m worried for the future of our children… our grandchildren, what’s going to happen now?” Diane Spencer said.

“I’m worried about everything. He thinks he can do whatever he wants… the man is a mad man.”