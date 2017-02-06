NDDC laments failure to develop N-Delta with $40bn

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— MANAGING Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere, has blamed poor governance for the inability to make substantial impact in the region with $40 billion expended in the region within a space of 10 years.

Speaking, weekend, in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area, at a retreat organized by the commission, Ekere said the Niger Delta master plan which was released as a guide for the development of the region needed about $50 billion within a space of 15 years to develop the region, stressing that unfortunately nothing substantial was on ground to reflect the $40 billion that had accrued to the region within 10 years.

He said weak organizational structure, procedures and processes were among things that limited the implementation of the NDDC mandate, stressing that his 4 R strategy would take the region to a higher level.

He said: “The 4-R strategy encapsulates the solution required to address the myriad challenges facing NDDC.

“With about N1.2 trillion of the contingent liabilities on its balance sheet, NDDC needs to find ways to free funds for urgent development projects and programmes. We will also recover excess bank charges, outstanding IOC contributions and reschedule payment of outstanding statutory contributions of the Federal Government.”