NCAA fines First Nation Airways, pilot N33.5m for violations

By Lawani Mikairu

lagos—THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, weekend imposed a fine of N33.5 million on First Nation Airways and one of its pilots for violating Nigeria civil aviation safety regulations.

The pilot was sanctioned for carrying out flight operations while his medical certificate had expired since the November 1, 2016, thereby rendering his pilot license subsequently invalid from that date.

Confirming the penalty yesterday, Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA said a Letter of Sanction conveying the penalties has been written to the airline.

In the letter, the airline was ordered to pay N32 million, while the Pilot-in-Command, PIC, of the aircraft will pay N1.5 million.

According to Adurogboye, the letter to the airline reads: “During a Ramp Inspection on your Airbus A319 Aircraft with registration mark 5N-FNE at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, it was discovered that the PIC was not in possession of a current medical certificate neither was it readily accessible.

“Consequent ly, a Letter of Investigation, LOI, was sent to the Airline and the pilot.

“However, in their response, the Pilot admitted violating Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, NCARs, while the Airline demonstrated lack of thorough knowledge of the requirements of the regulations.

“Therefore, the Airline has contravened the regulations by allowing a flight crew member to be on the roster to operate a total of 16 scheduled flights on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th November, 2016.

“These operations were carried out while his medical certificate had expired since November 1, 2016, thereby rendering his Pilot License subsequently invalid from that date.

“In light of these, the airline is hereby sanctioned in accordance with IS 1.3.3 (14) while the Pilot suffered similar fate in line with IS 1.3.3(11) (15) (e), in lieu of suspension under IS 1.3.3(11)(15)(a) of the Nig.CARs 2015.

“On this strength, the airline is required to pay a total sum of N32 million while the pilot will pay N1.5 million, being moderate civil penalty for the violation. The fine must however be paid within seven days of receipt of the letter from the Authority.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, therefore wishes to advise all Airline Operators to acquaint themselves properly with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) to guide their operations as violation(s) is viewed seriously.”