NANTAP elect interim national executive committee

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has appointed a five (5) man Interim National Executive Committee (INEC) headed by Distinguished Thespian Israel Eboh to pilot its affairs for the next ten (10) months.

This decision was taken at the emergency National Delegates Congress 2016 of the association held in the ancient city of Abeokuta on January 20, which brought to an end the three (3) years tenure of the Babatunde Obalana (fta) led National Executive Council.

Israel Eboh a pioneer member of the twenty-six years old association who had served variously in such capacities as the National Director of Business, Secretary-General and of recent Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee was unanimously elected to lead the National Caretaker Committee. Other members of the committee includes Distinguished Thespian Nifemi Richard-Bruce, a former Chairman of the Ogun State Chapter and thus an Ex National Vice President; Thespians Kevin Ushi and Lara Akinsola another former National Esecutive Council Member are, two veteran thespians from the Lagos Chapter and Thespian Tuoyo Edward, who is a serving secretary of the Ogun State Chapter.

Chairman of the emergency National Delegates Congress, Distinguished Thespian Makinde Adeniran, who is also the Chairman of the Lagos state chapter of NANTAP upon presenting the National Caretaker Committee to the delegates, confirmed that the five (5) man committee is saddled with the responsibilities of piloting the affairs of the association between now and the annual convention of the association which holds November 2017. Organise the election of the next set of National Executive Council Members (NEC) who will be elected and sworn in during the 2017 convention.

Also at the emergency national delegates convention, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta in Ogun State, a reviewed copy of the NANTAP Convention, as reviewed by a three (3) man committee – Israel Eboh (Lagos), Akeem Ogunmilade (Ekiti) and Jerry Adesewo (Abuja) was presented before the house for consideration.