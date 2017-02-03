Lawyers platform tasks students on anti-corruption crusade

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LAGOS—CHAIRMAN, League of Patriotic Lawyers, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu has called on Nigerian youths to pay attention to issues relating to governance, noting that their support was critical to the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade.

Yesufu said this while delivering a lecture at Yaba Institute of Technology, YABATECH, on the topic: Students United Against Corruption.

The former President of University of Benin Students’ Union, said: “Students should pay more attention to government and governance because the future lies squarely in their hands. Passing through schools of higher learning without contributing your quota to your environment and ensuring that those in government circles like the executive, legislative and judiciary are made accountable is the greatest disservice you can give to your nation.

“I enjoin you to lend your voice to the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu so that forces that want to perpetrate corruption do not reverse the solid foundation laid for our future that is transparent, assured and worth dying for. He is a patriot that would ensure the successful drive of Buhari’s anti-corruption campaign. The confirmation is the utmost test to determine the integrity of the upper house as a partner in the anti – corruption crusade.”