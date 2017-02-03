Land ship, MV Rivers Pride, for unveiling soon

All is now set for the unveiling of Nigeria’s land ship, MV Rivers Pride, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Situated at Ozuoba, along the East-West Road, Port Harcourt, the land ship was built by an indigenous and privately-owned maritime training institution, Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre.

The land ship comprises full mission navigational bridge simulator; ECDIS Simulation Room; GMDSS (Navigation) Simulation Room which conforms to the 2010 Manila Amendments by the global maritime watchdog, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO); and the basic dynamic positioning class.

The centre has the approval of local and international regulatory agencies across the globe. These include the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), OPITO, United Kingdom, and the International Well Control Forum (IWCF), United Kingdom.