Intels expresses support for FG’s economic agenda

By Ifeyinwa Obi

NIGERIA’S oil and gas logistics giant, Intels Nigeria Limited has declared full supports for the Federal Government’s drive to expand and strengthen the nation’s economic base.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Intels Nigeria Limited, Mr. Andrew Dawes, the company is optimistic that Nigeria will soon overcome its economic challenges occasioned by dwindling oil revenue.

Speaking at Onne, Dawes said: “As a Nigerian company, we fully support the present administration’s agenda aimed at repositioning the economy and setting it on the path of recovery and sustainable growth.

“In line with government’s agenda, our mission is to promote the development of Nigeria’s economy through the provision of top notch logistics for the oil and gas industry.

“With more than 30 years of experience in port management and support services in shore bases across the country; we will leverage on our competency and continue to partner with government and relevant stakeholders to deliver great value to the Nigerian economy through the provision of best-in-class logistics services,” Dawes said.

Speaking on the successes recorded by the company, Dawes said, “Receiving and dispatching goods while providing localized services and supplies is the simple concept behind our success. This allows our clients to minimize their transportation costs and the risk of damage to their cargo, thereby retaining value in the economy.

“Our clients enjoy dedicated and secure areas to store their goods, facilities and equipment for time efficient and cost-effective transport.

“We are continuously investing in people and equipment to guarantee customers efficiency, reliability and safety.”

Intels, headquartered at the Onne Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, supports more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Niger Delta. Also, Intels partners with its host communities on environmental sustainability. Under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, it has embarked on several laudable community support projects, which include road repairs and construction, Women Empowerment Scheme, provision of Mobile Clinic and construction of ultra-modern lock up shops for market men and women, among others.

A statement issued by the company explained that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), recently commended Intels for its huge investment and commitment to the development of port operations in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello, said Intels deserved the commendation because of its defining role in the provision of integrated logistics services in the Nigerian maritime, oil and gas industry.